Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad have been crowned Saudi Pro League champions over defending champions Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Ittihad comeback to win 3-1 over Al-Raed

Al-Ittihad claim their 10th Saudi Pro League title

Beat Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr to the league title Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱