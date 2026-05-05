Ajax make bold move for Arne Slot in new manager search as Liverpool exit stance revealed

The attempt to lure the 47-year-old back to the Netherlands was met with little encouragement from either the manager or his current employers. Speaking on the Kick-off podcast, journalist Mike Verweij detailed the outcome of the inquiry into the Liverpool boss. Verweij stated: "I was told once again that they also inquired about Arne Slot. Slot is still very firmly in the saddle; he is simply continuing at Liverpool. I also understood that Arne Slot is not very keen to go to Ajax at this point in his career."