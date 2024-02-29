Aitana Bonmati Spain Women's World Cup 2023Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Another honour for Aitana Bonmati! Barcelona & Spain star named Nations League MVP after helping La Roja to victory over France in final

Aitana BonmatiSpainWomen's footballFranceUEFA Nations League A

Aitana Bonmati was named the MVP of the Nations League final after she inspired Spain to victory over France.

  • Spain beat France 2-0 in the title decider
  • Bonmati opened the scoring
  • Had also found the net in the semi-final against the Netherlands

