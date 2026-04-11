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Ahead of the Elite Play-offs… 5 thrilling moments that set the league phase alight

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Saudi Arabia

The Talent League is making a splash in Saudi football.

With the decisive stage approaching, the focus returns to the standout moments of the Joy Under-21 Elite Championship, a competition that has already served up high-quality football and thrilling action in earlier rounds.

The quarter-final play-offs get underway tomorrow, Sunday, as teams gear up for high-stakes showdowns following their closely contested league meetings.

Read also: Goi Elite League play-offs pit Al-Ittihad against Neom, while Al-Qadsia hunt a second chance.

Those performances have set the stage for decisive head-to-head clashes as the title race gathers pace.

  • العريني - التعاونx/altaawoun1956FC

    A top-class striker

    Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Arini dominated the league phase, confirming his status as one of the competition’s most dangerous forwards.

    His 18 goals not only topped the scoring charts but also propelled Al-Taawoun to fourth place and a direct quarter-final berth.

    stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal

    His influence went beyond the numbers: he was a game-changer in crucial moments, netting decisive goals that earned his side valuable points. He also excelled with intelligent movement in the box and the ability to capitalise on half-chances, confirming his status as a complete striker who blends natural goal-scoring instinct with clinical efficiency.

    Al-Arini now aims to carry this form into the knockout rounds, as Al-Taawoun’s ambitions have risen following their impressive league campaign.

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  • فريق الهلال تحت 21 عامًاAl Hilal's X Official Account

    Al-Hilal sits atop the league table.

    The league season saw 711 goals scored, underlining the competition’s attacking quality and entertainment value, with goals flowing freely throughout most rounds.

    Al-Hilal led the way with 46 goals, underlining their attacking superiority and ability to find the net through a range of options in the final third.

    That kind of firepower underlines the tournament’s high technical level and sets the stage for even more compelling knockout ties, where the fine margins between closely matched sides leave no margin for error.

  • جلال السالم - الاتفاقx/EttifaqSa

    Al-Ittihad have proven their mettle by overcoming the league’s heavyweights.

    Al-Ittihad have asserted their authority at the top of the league, finishing ahead of rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr to claim first place in a manner that reflects their consistent performances.

    Read also... Watch the exclusive documentary ‘Stars of the Elite’ on stc tv.

    That success was driven by a tournament-leading win rate, with the side claiming 13 victories that underline its strength and consistency as the knockout phase approaches.

    That blend of solid defence and incisive attack underscores the squad’s depth and makes them serious title contenders.

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  • النصر - دوري جوي للنخبةx/Alnassr_SG

    Al-Nasr… a rock-solid defence

    Al-Nasr were one of the standout teams of the league season, producing outstanding defensive performances that saw them finish with the competition’s strongest back line.


    stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal


    Over 20 rounds they shipped a competition-low 19 goals, underlining defensive solidity and adaptability.

    Al-Nassr finished third on merit, closing the season with a resounding 4-0 win over rivals Al-Hilal that underlined their strength and boosted morale ahead of the knockout rounds.

  • حيدر عبدالكريم - لاعب النصر السعوديx/Alnassr_SG

    Outstanding talents

    The league phase of the Under-21 Elite League saw several young talents catch the eye with standout performances that boosted their clubs’ results.

    Basem Al-Arini and Al-Ittifaq’s Jalal Al-Salem led the charge, delivering standout displays that propelled their side to several key victories.

    Al-Nassr’s Saad Haqwi, Haider Abdulkarim and Abdulmalik Al-Jaber showcased impressive technical ability and maturity.

    Al-Hilal’s Abdullah and Mohammed Al-Zaydi, along with Abdulaziz Jarmoush, delivered strong performances, while Al-Ittihad’s Ammar Al-Ghamdi and Al-Qadisiyah’s Ammar Al-Yahibi also grabbed the spotlight. These standouts confirm that the league’s future is in safe hands, with young talents ready to develop and make a significant impact in the seasons ahead.

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