Younger than some players! ‘Ageless’ Fabian Hurzeler ‘only going to get better’ as 33-year-old Brighton boss follows in the footsteps of Graham Potter & Roberto De Zerbi

With Hurzeler at the helm, anything is possible. Former Seagulls boss McGhee - speaking in association with the ‘Brighton & Hove Albion: Stand or Fall’ gallery that celebrates the club’s 125-year history - told GOAL when asked about the Texas-born German calling shots at the Amex: “I've got to know him a little bit and I just see a guy that's ageless in the sense that he's got all the focus, he's confident about what he's doing and what he wants to do without being, in any sense, overconfident or arrogant.

“He knows what he's doing. They've got a brilliant manager in Fabian and he's only going to get better.

“This is him getting into Europe. I spoke to him about it recently and I was saying, ‘I've played 10 consecutive years in Europe as a player, with Aberdeen, Hamburg and Celtic, and it was the best games’. Those were the best games, those Tuesday, Wednesday night games - we didn't play on a Thursday.

“Tuesday and Wednesday night games in Europe were the best games of my career and I'm sure the players will come to learn how exciting the prospect is of going to these exotic places and playing against foreign teams in foreign lands, and the supporters are the same, they will absolutely love it.

“He's got that experience coming and I think part of that in terms of the Conference League is preparing his players and preparing him for the day that they get to the Champions League. It's all a work in progress, I can absolutely assure you.”