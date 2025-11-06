Philadelphia Union v New York City FCGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

After winning Supporters' Shield, Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell named 2025 MLS Coach of the Year

Bradley Carnell was named MLS Coach of the Year after an impressive season in which he guided the Philadelphia Union to a Supporters' Shield win in his debut campaign. The South African manager set a club record with 20 wins and was named Coach of the Week four times over the season. The Union had MLS's best defense in 2025, conceding only 35 goals.

  • Charlotte FC v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport

    Turnaround on a thin budget

    Philadelphia entered the season with the third-lowest payroll in MLS at $13.4 million, but that didn’t stop the team from imposing its will early on. Under Carnell’s leadership, the Union thrived despite making no major offseason additions.

    The Union, who missed last season's playoffs, had the biggest turnaround on points in MLS this season. They finished with a league-best 66 points, 29 more than last year.


  • Philadelphia Union v LA GalaxyGetty Images Sport

    Spreading the wealth

    Tai Baribo was the team's top scorer with 18 goals, but Carnell stressed a holistic approach to the attack this season. Eighteen different players combined for the team's 57 goals. 

    The 48-year-old wasn't afraid to rotate, either, featuring 29 players in 25 different starting lineups over the 2025 campaign. 

  • Philadelphia Union v New York City FCGetty Images Sport

    Defense wins trophies

    As good as the team's attack was, it was even better on defense. Philly's efforts on that front included two MLS Best XI players, Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Glesnes was a runner-up for defensive player of the year. Last season, Philadelphia were ninth in goals conceded with 55.

    Carnell and the Union now await their opponent for the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

  • Breaking down the vote

    Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Voting Breakdown
    NameMedia VotePlayer VoteClub VoteTotal Vote
    Bradley Carnell – Philadelphia Union33.33%32.00%48.00%37.78%
    Jesper Sørensen – Vancouver Whitecaps FC35.59%20.00%24.00%26.53%
    Mikey Varas – San Diego FC21.47%22.00%16.00%19.82%