After Maxx Crosby mega-trade falls through: Baltimore Ravens seal blockbuster deal and sign defensive star

After the failed trade for Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens have apparently quickly found an alternative to address their pass rush problem. As NFL insider Adam Schefter reports, the 2012 Super Bowl champions are instead snapping up Trey Hendrickson from division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals, another absolute star of the league.
According to the report, the Ravens and Hendrickson have agreed on a four-year contract worth £112 million. Hendrickson's contract with the Bengals expired after the season. According to media reports, the Bengals had considered placing him on franchise tag, but ultimately decided against it. Hendrickson has already said goodbye to Cincinnati fans on Instagram.
Last season, Hendrickson made only seven appearances for Cincinnati due to injury, but still managed an impressive 4.0 sacks. However, when he is fit, he is undoubtedly one of the best pass rushers in the league. The Ravens have recently struggled in this area, finishing third from last in the sack statistics in 2025 with only 30.
In his nine years as an NFL professional, Hendrickson was named to the Pro Bowl four times. In 2024, he led the league with 17.5 sacks and was also selected to the First-Team All-Pro.
Due to medical examination: Crosby trade fell through at the last minute
However, Baltimore originally had a completely different plan. The franchise had already agreed on a trade for Maxx Crosby with the Las Vegas Raiders – in return, the Raiders were to receive two first-round picks.
Then, on Tuesday, came the surprising twist: as reported by The Athletic, the 28-year-old defensive end failed the mandatory medical examination. As a result, the Ravens cancelled the trade at the last minute. The franchise will not be making any further comments on the matter for the time being, the Raiders announced.
Baltimore, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, had a disappointing 2025 season, narrowly missing out on the playoffs in the final game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a record of eight wins and nine losses. After 17 years, the Ravens parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh. Jesse Minter took over as his successor.
Trey Hendrickson: Statistics in the NFL
Spiele Total Tackles Solo Tackles Sacks Forced Fumbles Fumbles Recovered Passes Deflected 117 236 162 81,0 15 0 16