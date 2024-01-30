Another AFCON shock! PSG's Achraf Hakimi misses vital penalty and Man Utd star Sofyan Amrabat sees red as South Africa stun World Cup semi-finalists in thrilling last-16 clash
Achraf Hakimi missed a penalty and Sofyan Amrabat was sent off as South Africa marched into the quarter-finals of AFCON at Morocco's expense.
- South Africa beat Morocco 2-0
- Makgopa and Mokoena score
- Hakimi misses penalty and Amrabat sent off