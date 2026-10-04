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AFC proposes new Nations League to transform World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying from 2030
AFC details draft proposal for biennial Nations League
The Asian Football Confederation has outlined draft plans to launch a biennial AFC Nations League starting in 2030. According to draft documents seen by ESPN, a proposal presented to member associations details a three-tier system comprising Asia's 47 member nations, with 18 teams each in the top two divisions and eleven teams in tier three.
The competition will directly streamline qualification pathways for both the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup.
According to the proposal, a standalone tournament was rejected due to operational costs and calendar congestion.
- Xinhua
Direct World Cup qualification tied to Tier 1 performance
Under World Cup-aligned editions—starting in 2032-33—tier-one teams will play six home and six away fixtures, with the top six finishers earning automatic World Cup qualification. Teams finishing seventh through tenth will enter a round-robin playoff for the remaining slots.
Automatic promotion and relegation will apply to the top and bottom two finishers in each division.
In an official statement released on 21 December 2025, AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John emphasized the strategic value of the move. "By introducing a structured competition platform during FIFA windows, we aim to ensure consistent access to high-quality matches," John stated. "There is strong interest and growing demand from commercial partners for a Nations League-style competition."
Pilot tournament scheduled for 2028-29 transition period
To facilitate a smooth structural transition, the AFC has proposed a trial pilot tournament across 2028-29. Results from preliminary joint qualifiers will determine division placement rather than FIFA rankings, ensuring equitable access for all associations.
Asian Cup-aligned editions, beginning in 2030, will see all tier-one sides and the top six second-tier finishers secure automatic continental tournament spots.
Top-eight finishers in tier one will advance to a knockout stage to decide an overall champion.
- NurPhoto
Confederation moves to finalize implementation timeline
The AFC will present the detailed blueprint to relevant committees and member associations to finalize the competition framework. The initiative aims to eliminate logistical complexities while delivering level-based matchups across all FIFA international match windows.
A pilot edition in 2028-29 will establish tier rankings before the official launch.
The first World Cup-aligned Nations League cycle is scheduled for 2032-33.
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