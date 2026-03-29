Following the dismissal of Tudor at Tottenham, speculation regarding the potential appointment of Hutter has intensified. The 56-year-old manager, who has been without a club since leaving Monaco in October, decided to address the mounting rumours by releasing an official statement to the media to clarify his current professional stance.

As per Sky Sports Austria, he said: "In the last few days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs. However, as I already said immediately after my time at Monaco, I fundamentally want to work as a head coach again at the beginning of the new season at the earliest. My stance on this topic has not changed since then."