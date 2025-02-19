LookmanGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Ademola Lookman blasted as 'one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen' by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following shock Champions League exit

A. LookmanA. GasperiniAtalantaChampions LeagueAtalanta vs Club BrugesClub Bruges

Ademola Lookman was blasted as "one of the worst penalty takers" by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following their shock Champions League exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Club Brugge beat Atalanta 3-1 to seal last-16 berth
  • Lookman scuffed his effort from the spot
  • Gasperini did not want the Nigerian to take the penalty
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches