Adam Wharton is a wanted man! Real Madrid offered chance to rival Premier League giants Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race for Crystal Palace ace
A new name on the Bernabeu wishlist
The race to sign one of England’s most prodigious midfield talents has taken a continental twist, with reports in Spain saying that Wharton has been offered to Madrid. The 21-year-old, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since swapping Blackburn Rovers for Crystal Palace in January 2024, has established himself as a linchpin in the Eagles' midfield, drawing admiring glances from the elite of European football.
According to Spanish outlet AS, intermediaries acting on behalf of the player have made contact with the reigning European champions to gauge their interest in bringing the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu. While Real Madrid have focused heavily on recruiting French and Brazilian talent in recent years - alongside the marquee signing of Jude Bellingham - the opportunity to pair Wharton with his international teammate is an intriguing proposition for the Spanish hierarchy.
However, the report suggests that while Madrid are attentive to the market, they have not yet made a definitive move. The club is currently weighing up their options as they look to future-proof their engine room, but the financial package required to land the Palace ace could prove to be a stumbling block even for a club of their stature.
A 'Galactico' price tag
Any club wishing to prise Wharton away from South London will need to possess incredibly deep pockets. Crystal Palace, who have a strong track record of developing and protecting the value of their assets, have absolutely no intention of letting their star man leave on the cheap. AS states that the Eagles have slapped a minimum price tag of €70 million (£58m) on the midfielder, a figure that would represent a massive profit on the initial £18m they paid Blackburn just two years ago.
Perhaps more significant than the transfer fee, however, are the reported wage demands. The Spanish publication claims that Wharton is seeking a "Galactico salary" to facilitate a move. This suggests the player is aware of his soaring stock and expects to be remunerated as a top-tier starter immediately, rather than stepping onto a developmental wage structure.
For Real Madrid, who manage their wage bill meticulously to accommodate superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, these demands could necessitate a significant departure from their usual policy for signing young players.
Premier League giants circle
If Madrid do decide to pass on the opportunity, Wharton will not be short of suitors closer to home. The report highlights that the entire 'Big Four' of interested parties - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea - remain firmly in the hunt.
Liverpool have long admired Wharton’s ability to break lines and dictate tempo, seeing him as a potential long-term successor to their current midfield anchors. Meanwhile, City are perpetually in the market for technically secure midfielders who can operate in Pep Guardiola’s complex system, with Wharton’s profile fitting the mould of a City player perfectly.
United, under the INEOS regime, are prioritising young, domestic talent, making Wharton a prime target for their continued rebuild at Old Trafford. Chelsea, true to form, are also monitoring the situation, having spent the last few years aggressively acquiring the best young talent in world football.
Palace hold the cards
Despite the noise surrounding his future, Crystal Palace find themselves in a strong negotiating position with Wharton under a long-term contract at Selhurst Park. The midfielder’s calm demeanour on the pitch has been matched by his sensible approach to his career off it. Since arriving in the Premier League, he has shown a maturity beyond his years, forcing his way into the England setup for Euro 2024, though he remained an unused substitute throughout, and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet in South London.
Whether he moves to the bright lights of Madrid or stays in the Premier League to fight for titles, one thing is certain: Wharton is now considered elite property, and it will take a monumental financial package to secure his services in 2026. The bidding war has effectively begun, and the numbers being mentioned suggest it will be one of the sagas of the year.
