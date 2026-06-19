Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for rape in France as lawyer says PSG star is 'eagerly awaiting' day in court

The legal representative for the civil party welcomed the appellate court's decision, describing it as a consistent step toward justice that offers reassurance to victims within elite sports.

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the civil party's lawyer, stated: "The investigating chamber has ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Achraf Hakimi for having committed rape. This decision is perfectly consistent with the evidence in the case and in line with the opinions of the public prosecutor, the investigating judge, and the advocate general at the Court of Appeal.

"This decision brings my client relief and hope... The hope that this trial will help other women and further erode the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, even within the world of men's football."