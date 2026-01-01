AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic makes history, Trinity Rodman stays in NWSL, USMNT stumbles at the World Cup - Ten predictions for American soccer in 2026

The past year delivered no shortage of high points across the U.S. soccer landscape. MLS endured a slow start but found its rhythm when it mattered most, producing an electric postseason that ended with Lionel Messi finally lifting the MLS Cup. In the NWSL, the league’s most dominant regular-season side fell short, while a USWNT-led Gotham FC authored a remarkable playoff run to claim the title.

The national teams followed suit. Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT closed the year with momentum, offering early signs that his project is beginning to take shape heading into a World Cup year. The USWNT, meanwhile, were so dominant that it raised a familiar question: Is anyone capable of slowing them down?

But there were lows as well. Questions linger over Trinity Rodman’s long-term future, while Christian Pulisic’s brief rupture with the national team underscored some of the tensions that surfaced during the year. Taken together, those moments only add to the intrigue heading into 2026, a pivotal World Cup year.

With that in mind, GOAL outlines its 10 predictions for American soccer in the year ahead...