AC Milan planning massive long-term contract extension for USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Club owner Cardinale is determined to commit the attacker to a bumper extension running until 2031. Although the American's existing terms at San Siro run until June 2027 with an option for an additional year, Il Diavolo are eager to avoid unnecessary delays.

Talks had previously stalled a year ago around the €5 million net-per-season mark, but fresh negotiations could now see higher wage demands tabled by the player's camp. Beyond his commercial value as the marquee face of RedBird's North American expansion, the winger remains an irreplaceable asset on the pitch if he continues to spearhead Ruben Amorim's frontline.