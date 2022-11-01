AC Milan most expensive signings - How Serie A giants spent over €1.5 billion on incoming transfers

Serie A champions AC Milan have long been a major force in Italy and Europe.
The Rossoneri have won 19 Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, seven European Cups, five European Super Cups and the Club World Cup among others in their illustrious history.
In their quest to keep up with their big-spending rivals in Serie A and on the continent, Milan have spent big sums in order to attract some of the world's top talents.
An ownership issue eventually led to their downfall in the last decade, but they have still managed to bring in incredible players to propel them back to the top of the Italian game.
But, how much exactly have Milan spent over the years?
Let's take a look!
SEASON
MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING
FEE
TOTAL SPENDING
2022-23
Charles De Ketelaere
€32M
€48.20M
2021-22
Fikayo Tomori
€28.80M
€78.70M
2020-21
Sandro Tonali
€10M
€34.42M
2019-20
Franck Kessie
€32M
€122.78M
2018-19
Lucas Paqueta
€38.40M
€193.77M
2017-18
Leonardo Bonucci
€42M
€186.48M
2016-17
Gustavo Gomez
€9.56M
€29.56M
2015-16
Carlos Bacca
€33.30M
€102.28M
2014-15
Giacomo Bonaventura
€5.30M
€16.90M
2013-14
Alessandro Matri
€11M
€43.13M
2012-13
Mario Balotelli
€20M
€59.62M
2011-12
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€24M
€65.15M
2010-11
Robinho
€21M
€51.30M
2009-10
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
€15M
€22.10M
2008-09
Ronaldinho
€24.15M
€73.88M
2007-08
Alexandre Pato
€24M
€29M
2006-07
Ricardo Oliveira
€15M
€41.40M
2005-06
Alberto Gilardino
€25M
€33.50M
2004-05
Jaap Stam
€10.50M
€11M
2003-04
Kaka
€8.50M
€15M
2002-03
Alessandro Nesta
€31M
€71.10M
2001-02
Rui Costa
€41.32M
€145.13M
2000-01
Fernando Redondo
€17.50M
€42.50M
Total
€1.51B
*All stats via Transfermarkt