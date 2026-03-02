Getty Images
AC Milan may turn to FIFA after Corinthians turn back on transfer despite €17m agreement
Dorival Junior says 'no' to mid-season sale
Despite significant progress in negotiations over recent weeks, the deal has hit a major roadblock at the presidential level. While the institutional paperwork appeared to be in order, the move sparked internal friction within the Brazilian club. Corinthians manager Dorival Junior has been vocal about his desire to keep the player, leading to a change of heart from the hierarchy. "I have expressed my opinion to the president, he already knows it. The club must decide if it wants a technical return or only a financial one. For a player of this level, having this value with few games played means that he is worth much more on the market. I don't want to lose anyone during the season," the coach stated firmly.
Legal documents and the FIFA threat
The situation has become increasingly complicated because Milan believe they already have a binding agreement. Reports suggest that the Rossoneri possess documents signed by the Corinthians legal department, which could be interpreted as a preliminary approval of the transfer. If the Brazilian outfit continue to block the move, the Italian giants are prepared to take the matter to FIFA to assert their rights.
Should the case reach the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber or the Players’ Status Chamber, the outcome remains uncertain. It is highly unlikely that a tribunal would force a club to physically transfer a player against its current will. Instead, the most probable result of a legal victory for Milan would be a substantial financial compensation package. However, the Rossoneri's primary objective remains bringing the talented midfielder to the San Siro to bolster a squad that will be competing on multiple fronts next season under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.
The RedBird strategy and the Allegri factor
The pursuit of Andre fits perfectly within the recruitment philosophy established under the RedBird ownership. The strategy focuses on identifying young talents, developing them into core pillars of the first team, or selling them for a significant profit, much like the successful model seen with Tijjani Reijnders. However, this specifically planned €17m investment reflects a notable shift in spending for a player who has yet to prove himself in a major European league. For comparison, Malick Thiaw arrived for less than €10m despite having experience in the German Bundesliga.
This move creates an interesting dynamic with the first-team coaching staff. In recent months, Allegri has publicly expressed a preference for "guaranteed" players - established stars with the experience necessary to compete for the Scudetto and in the Champions League immediately. Andre, while a fascinating project with immense potential, is not yet the finished product. There are questions about whether a teenager from the Brazilian league can immediately command a starting spot in the 2026-27 Milan line-up, or if he is destined to be a rotation player who grows into the role over time.
A risky investment for the Rossoneri
If the legal hurdles can be cleared with a bit of common sense, Andre would represent a significant gamble on the future. The Milan faithful are divided on the move, with some fans longing for the return of established figures like Sandro Tonali, while others hope that Andre could become the "next Kaka." The 19-year-old has caught the eye of scouts across Europe, but Milan’s aggressive move to wrap up the deal early shows how highly they value his profile. The club's hierarchy believes that securing such talent before a bidding war erupts is essential in the modern market.
Ultimately, the saga highlights the difficulties Italian clubs face when trying to navigate the volatile South American market. Without the bottomless resources of some Premier League rivals, Milan must rely on identifying talent early and moving decisively. However, as the current impasse with Corinthians proves, an agreement is never truly settled until the final signature is on the page. For now, the move for Andre remains in limbo, balanced precariously between a dream debut at the San Siro and a long-drawn-out battle in the corridors of FIFA’s legal offices.
