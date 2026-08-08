Nicolo Campo
'I said goodbye...' - AC Milan star tears up contract ahead of Middle East transfer
Bennacer departs San Siro
Milan have confirmed the mutual termination of Bennacer's contract before the Algerian midfielder completes his move to Al-Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League. The 28-year-old has not featured in a competitive match for Milan since February 2025 due to a severe knee injury, spending the past 18 months on loan at Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb. Since joining the Rossoneri from Empoli in 2019, Bennacer made 178 appearances and served as a key pillar in securing the club's 19th Serie A title during the 2021-22 campaign under Stefano Pioli.
- Getty Images Sport
Midfielder delivers farewell message
Via an emotional video posted on social media, Bennacer delivered a touching farewell message to the Rossoneri faithful. Reflecting on his cherished time at San Siro, Bennacer revealed: "Dear Milan fans. Last year, I said goodbye without ever thinking those words would turn out to be a farewell.
"For more than five years, I wore this shirt with pride and passion alongside incredible team-mates, supported by your unconditional love. Winning the Scudetto in this shirt is one of the most beautiful memories of my career, and playing in front of you at San Siro was one of the greatest honours."
Qatari outfit secures signing
Bennacer's move to Al-Gharafa marks a fresh chapter in his career under manager Pedro Martins, following the Qatari side's fourth-place finish last season. Since his arrival in 2019, only six players - led by Rafael Leao with 291 appearances - have played more games for Milan than the Algerian midfielder. This contract termination permanently draws the curtain on his tenure with the San Siro giants following several loan spells abroad.
- AAP
Preseason preparations continue apace
Milan, now managed by Ruben Amorim, are focused on concluding their Asian pre-season tour, which includes a friendly against Chelsea at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. The Rossoneri are next scheduled to face Manchester United at the Tarczynski Arena in Poland before kicking off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign away to Torino on August 23.
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