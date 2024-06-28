AC Milan aim to reunite another Chelsea player with USMNT star Christian Pulisic & Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleAC Milan aim to reunite another Chelsea player with USMNT star Christian Pulisic & Ruben Loftus-CheekChristian PulisicRuben Loftus-CheekAC MilanSerie ACarney ChukwuemekaYoussouf FofanaChelseaMonacoPremier LeagueLigue 1TransfersAC Milan are looking to hit the ground running under Paulo Fonseca next season and they have two names on their shortlist to kick-off their summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAC Milan looking to make new signingsChelsea's Chukwuemeka on the shortlistMonaco's Fofana also atop the list for FonsecaArticle continues below