Aaron Ramsey reveals 'surprise' over Pumas ripping up his Liga MX contract amid missing dog ordeal as ex-Arsenal star left with 'no choice' but to return to Wales

Ramsey, who has struggled to steer clear of injury over the course of his career, picked up a hamstring complaint prior to seeing his dog Halo disappear - in what his family called a “haunting” experience.

Personal problems made life difficult for Ramsey in Mexico, but he was tied to a one-year deal through to the summer of 2026. It was reported following his decision to head back to his homeland that said terms had been terminated by mutual consent.

Ramsey has now confirmed that his deal was torn up, leaving him with “no choice” but to settle again in Wales. The 34-year-old maintains that, despite his issues on and off the field, his release came as a shock to the system.