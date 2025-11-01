Aaron Ramsey becomes Pumas’ first departure of the Apertura 2025 as the Welshman terminates contract with club

Ramsey’s time in Mexico was marked by inactivity. He arrived already carrying a long-term injury that delayed his debut with the team. And once he was finally fit to play, recurring muscle issues prevented him from maintaining consistency and kept him sidelined for much of the season.

The situation worsened during the last FIFA window. While preparing to travel with his family to Wales, Ramsey lost his dog, which was staying behind in Mexico. The incident affected the midfielder, who ended up missing the call-up to his national team due to injury - and also failed to report back to Pumas for his rehabilitation.

Reports indicate that Ramsey remained in Guanajuato searching for his pet, a situation that ultimately prevented him from returning to training with the university side.