Aaron Ramsdale in the Championship? England goalkeeper opens door to Southampton stay despite Saints' impending relegation from the Premier League
Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly kept the door open to staying with Southampton despite the Saints' imminent relegation from the Premier League.
- Southampton set to be relegated from Premier League
- Ramsdale expected to leave the club in the summer
- Ramsdale says he could end up staying with the club