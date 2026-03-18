A surprise at FC Bayern Munich! Two top prospects make their professional debuts against Atalanta Bergamo

Vincent Manuba was also part of the Champions League squad. A few weeks ago, Maycon Cardozo got his first taste of professional football in the Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Pavic joined the youth ranks of the German record champions from SV Waldperlach in 2019 and has featured for Bayern’s U17s this season. He also made one appearance in the UEFA Youth League.

Leonard Prescott was another 16-year-old in the Munich squad who had even been tipped for a place in the starting line-up in recent days. However, as goalkeeper Jonas Urbig recovered in time from the concussion he sustained in the first leg in Bergamo, he remained on the squad list.