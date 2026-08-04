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A star in the making! Aleksandar Stankovic earns massive praise from Inter boss Chivu
Stealing the show against Man City
Inter Milan secured a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over Manchester City following a 1-1 draw in Hong Kong, but it was Aleksandar Stankovic who truly commanded the spotlight. Dejan Stankovic's son orchestrated the midfield for Cristian Chivu's side, delivering a mature performance that defied his youth. The young Serbian was instrumental in the build-up to Benjamin Pavard's 20th-minute equaliser, which cancelled out Divin Mubama's early tap-in for the Premier League side. Dictating the tempo, pinging cross-field passes, and showing relentless defensive grit over his 60 minutes on the pitch, Stankovic was the undisputed standout before Inter eventually triumphed on spot-kicks.
Earning the manager's ultimate trust
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle, Chivu was quick to laud the teenager's imposing and authoritative display. "He played a good game, and we are happy with how he trains," the Inter boss told the outlet. "Even though he is not yet in optimal condition, he was very good in terms of both commitment and quality." The manager also noted that the overall fitness of the squad is still building, acknowledging the heavy toll of the time difference and the intensity of their summer schedule.
- AFP
Chivu outlines transfer demands
While Stankovic’s emergence provides an internal boost for the Nerazzurri, Chivu made it explicitly clear that the club’s sporting directors still have work to do in the transfer market. Addressing his squad's defensive depth, the Romanian tactician pointed out a specific gap on the flanks that must be filled before the window slams shut. "Right now we only have three wing-backs," he explained. "Carlos Augusto could play there, but I prefer him as a third center-back. The market is still long; we must be patient and choose well."
Stepping out of a famous shadow
Stankovic's commanding outing against elite opposition suggests he is rapidly cementing a first-team role for the upcoming Serie A campaign, proving he has the technical ability and personality to step out of his father's formidable shadow. With Chivu eager to finalise his defensive options and integrate a new wing-back, having a ready-made academy product capable of anchoring the midfield offers crucial tactical flexibility. Inter will now look to build on this momentum as they continue their preparations, knowing they may have just unearthed their next homegrown star.
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