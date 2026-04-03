A scenario involving Salah brings Bruno Fernandes closer to Saudi Arabia

The future of Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United remains unclear, amid divisions within the English club over how to handle his potential departure.

Some within the club believe that Bruno is an indispensable key player who must be retained.

Others, however, see the Portuguese player as an opportunity to secure a major transfer fee that could help revitalise the English side.

Last December, it was revealed that Manchester United were open to selling Fernandes to fund the signing of new midfielders.

CaughtOffside reported that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Bruno, but a move to the Saudi Pro League appears more realistic.