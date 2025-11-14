'I gave them a piece of my mind' - Didier Deschamps reveals half-time pep talk that inspired France to 'let loose' and seal World Cup qualification with convincing win against Ukraine

The French national team has officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, following a commanding 4-0 victory against Ukraine on Thursday. The game saw Les Bleus make a decisive breakthrough in the second half after being unable to dismantle a compact Ukrainian defence in the opening 45 minutes.

Mbappe scored a brace, while Olise and Ekitike each added a goal, with the latter marking his first international strike. The win means France now sit comfortably atop Group D with 13 points from five matches, with four wins and one draw. Ukraine are third with seven points.

Speaking after the match, coach Deschamps expressed his satisfaction: "You always have to appreciate the good times. It’s never easy. Even if it seems logical and natural that the French team qualified. We had that objective tonight, in a heavy and stressful context (a nod to the attacks of November 13, 2015). The group responded very well, after a difficult first half against a compact defence. We let loose and that made the difference. I appreciate this qualification, for the entire staff as well, even if it’s not the first. But the French team must be in the final stages of every competition."