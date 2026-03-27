"A lost cause": Niclas Füllkrug's "unusual move" to Milan is turning into a disaster

The 32-year-old received some bad news even before last weekend, although it came as no surprise: national team manager Julian Nagelsmann left Füllkrug out of the penultimate squad ahead of the World Cup squad announcement. His recent performances had been too lacklustre, and most of his rivals were putting themselves in the spotlight: Deniz Undav is in superb form at VfB Stuttgart and is currently scoring goals on a conveyor belt, whilst Kai Havertz, who had recently been ruled out due to injury, is really hitting his stride at Arsenal.

One positive for Füllkrug was undoubtedly that Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri named him in the starting line-up for Saturday’s match against Torino for the first time since 11 January (!). A rare opportunity, then, which Füllkrug failed to capitalise on whatsoever. In the hosts’ 3-5-2 formation at San Siro – a very typical set-up for Italy – Füllkrug looked somewhat lost. Milan played a lot of long balls, hardly any of which he could control. He created no chances and was substituted after 70 lacklustre minutes. Coach Allegri later said it had been “complicated” for Füllkrug before the break.

Admittedly, the Milan side were a collective disappointment in the first half, but they went on to secure a 3-2 victory, whilst Füllkrug received the lowest ratings from the newspapers.

Rossoneri expert Andrea Longoni, for example, wrote in his column ‘Milan Hello’ on SPOX’s partner site Calciomercato of “two hopeless cases” in the Milan attack, referring to Füllkrug and former Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku, who was signed from Chelsea FC for a hefty fee before the season. Longoni’s verdict on the German: “He certainly won’t be staying. He didn’t cost a transfer fee, but one would have expected a bit more.”