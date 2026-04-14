A first in Blaugrana history: Hansi Flick scripts a new chapter for FC Barcelona against Atlético Madrid

He made three changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 first-leg defeat. Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres replaced Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and the suspended Pau Cubarsi. The selection of Torres paid off at once.

After Clement Lenglet’s costly error, Torres fed Lamine Yamal, whose fourth-minute finish pulled the tie level at 1–0 on the night and 1–2 on aggregate. Nineteen minutes later, he latched onto a superb Dani Olmo through ball and thundered a finish into the right-hand corner, wiping out the first-leg deficit and making it 2–0 on the night inside 24 minutes.