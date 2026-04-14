Ahead of FC Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, manager Hansi Flick has made history for the Catalan side. With an average age of 24 years and 347 days, the German fielded the youngest Barca starting line-up ever in a Champions League knockout match.
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A first in Blaugrana history: Hansi Flick scripts a new chapter for FC Barcelona against Atlético Madrid
He made three changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 first-leg defeat. Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres replaced Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and the suspended Pau Cubarsi. The selection of Torres paid off at once.
After Clement Lenglet’s costly error, Torres fed Lamine Yamal, whose fourth-minute finish pulled the tie level at 1–0 on the night and 1–2 on aggregate. Nineteen minutes later, he latched onto a superb Dani Olmo through ball and thundered a finish into the right-hand corner, wiping out the first-leg deficit and making it 2–0 on the night inside 24 minutes.
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Moments later, though, substitute Fermin Lopez suffered a sickening blow. The forward, fresh on as a Flick introduction, rose unmarked to head a Yamal pass only to be denied by Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso. In the follow-through, Musso’s studs caught Lopez flush across the face and nose. (25.) Blood gushed from his face, forcing a several-minute stoppage for treatment, yet the 22-year-old eventually returned to the fray.
The lengthy stoppage initially favoured the Rojiblancos: within minutes of the restart, Antoine Griezmann released Fernando Llorente, whose cutback allowed Ademola Lookman to finish from the centre and make it 1–2 (31).