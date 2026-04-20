Sky Sport reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has held talks with Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and the club is open to extending their partnership until 2027.
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A first club has reportedly tabled a concrete offer, casting doubt on Robert Lewandowski’s future at FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski would need to accept a pay cut to extend his Barcelona contract, yet both parties believe a deal can be struck despite their financial expectations.
Concurrently, MLS side Chicago Fire—former club of Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger—has reportedly submitted an opening bid to Lewandowski’s representatives, allowing the 37-year-old to link up with Barca immediately after the season.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy remain interested, with AC Milan and Juventus Turin both recently linked to the striker by name.
Lewandowski remains highly sought-after at Barcelona.
The striker has remained tight-lipped recently about his future plans. In early March, he simply stated that both staying at Barça and moving to another club were possibilities for him: "I don’t know. Because I need to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right time yet.”
Under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, Lewandowski continues to feature regularly, though he has occasionally started from the bench. His tally of 17 goals and three assists in 40 matches, spanning just over 2,000 minutes of play, remains impressive.