A ban for England? UEFA warns Premier League clubs face Champions League exclusion and Three Lions could be kicked out of Euros due to UK government plans
UEFA has written a letter to the UK government threatening a ban for England from its competitions if there is interference with a planned regulator.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- UEFA warn of potential ban in letter to Culture Secretary
- Officials demand no government interference of regulator
- English teams' places in Europe under threat