AFP
High costs in the heartland - Kansas City tops 2026 World Cup Airbnb prices at whopping $539.95 per night
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Most expensive host cities
A Rustic Pathways study found Kansas City is the most expensive host city for Airbnb accommodations during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with an average nightly rate of $539.95. Vancouver ranked second at $461.52 per night, followed by Boston at $292.99, Dallas at $251.19, and Seattle at $247.96. The rankings were based on Airbnb listings across all 16 World Cup host cities.
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Mexico provides most affordable options
According to the study, Guadalajara is the most affordable host city, with an average Airbnb cost of $89.06 per night. Mexico City ranked second at $131.66. Monterrey came in third at $134.80. Toronto ($154.51) and Los Angeles ($155.81) rounded out the five most affordable host cities. Rustic reported Mexico's three host cities comprise the three lowest-priced spots in the rankings.
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Trends and full list
The study found the average Airbnb cost across all 16 host cities is $228.21 per night. Rustic CEO Shayne Fitz-Coy said Mexico's host cities are far cheaper, while Canada's average host-city price is a lot more expensive than the tournament-wide benchmark. Fitz-Coy also noted U.S. host cities, on average, cost more than the tournament average.
Rank
City
Country
Mean cost per night
1
Kansas City
USA
$539.95
2
Vancouver
Canada
$461.52
3
Boston
USA
$292.99
4
Dallas
USA
$251.19
5
Seattle
USA
$247.96
6
Atlanta
USA
$233.46
7
Miami
USA
$230.00
8
San Francisco Bay Area
USA
$220.93
9
New York / New Jersey
USA
$175.78
10
Philadelphia
USA
$168.56
11
Houston
USA
$163.16
12
Los Angeles
USA
$155.81
13
Toronto
Canada
$154.51
14
Monterrey
Mexico
$134.80
15
Mexico City
Mexico
$131.66
16
Guadalajara
Mexico
$89.06
- AFP
Why Kansas City is so expensive
The study noted Kansas City's average Airbnb rate is nearly six times more expensive than Guadalajara's. Rustic suggested that larger cities such as Mexico City and Los Angeles can handle increased demand better due to their size and higher number of vacancies to rent.