SC
2025 FIFA U17 World Cup off to a historic start: First-ever 48-team World Cup underway in Qatar
Eight matches held on Day 1 of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025
The 2025 edition, being held in Qatar, is the first FIFA World Cup, across all age categories, to feature 48 teams. The tournament got off to a glittering start at the Aspire Zone in Doha, with hosts Qatar taking on European powerhouse Italy on Monday.
Qatar narrowly lost 1-0 to Italy at the Mansour Muftah pitch, one of eight venues in the Aspire Zone recently renamed to pay tribute to Qatari football legends. A total of eight matches were held on November 3, Monday, as the tournament kicked off.
What did the LOC Chairman say?
HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, said: "We are proud to host the first-ever 48-team FIFA tournament, which will showcase football’s exceptional emerging talent and celebrate the sport’s power in uniting people from all around the world."
“As the first of five U-17 tournaments that Qatar will host, this event is another testament of the country’s enduring commitment to advancing football at all levels. It will witness the rise of football’s stars of tomorrow, and hosting it at Aspire Academy is a continuation of the facility’s long-standing track record in producing elite athletes across multiple sports,” HE Sheikh Hamad added.
“The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be another chapter in our rich football legacy and will further our position as a global sporting destination that constantly sets new standards in player and fan experiences,” HE Sheikh Hamad concluded.
2025 FIFA U17 World Cup: Schedule and timelines
48 nations have been divided into 12 groups for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup. The tournament which kicked off on 3 November will run till 27 November.
All matches of the tournament will be held at the Aspire Zone, apart from the final which will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium. A total of 104 matches will be played across eight pitches within the Aspire Zone Competition Complex.
Five countries are marking their U17 World Cup debut in this tournament: Fiji, Republic of Ireland, Zambia, El Salvador and Uganda.
Tickets for the FIFA U17 World Cup: Day Pass
Tickets can be purchased exclusively from www.roadtoqatar.qa. Fans must download the RoadtoQatar mobile app to present purchased tickets and access tournament venues.
There is also a Day Pass ticket available wherein fans can purchase it and watch any match happening on a particular day across the Aspire Zone. Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches.
There is also Fan Zone activities availabe for fans. It features live match screenings, festive activations, a trophy display and diverse food and beverage offerings. There will also be live stage performances showcasing cultural acts, talented youth and musical performances will be presented from 16:00 to 20:00 Doha time.
