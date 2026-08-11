Video: Cruzeiro star left red-faced as 'Uruguayan Kim Kardashian' girlfriend walks away after he leans in for kiss

In what should have been a landmark day for Rodriguez, the striker was left in an incredibly uncomfortable position during his official presentation at Cruzeiro. After putting pen to paper on his new contract following a move from Saudi Arabian side Neom as loan, the 23-year-old was joined on stage by his girlfriend, Antonela Ciavaglia.

The footage, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the Uruguayan model left Rodriguez hanging as he moved toward her. Ciavaglia appeared to dash off the stage almost immediately, leaving the new signing to sheepishly rub his hair in an attempt to style out the rejection.



