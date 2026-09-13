BREAKING: VAR blunder CONFIRMED! Refereeing body admits 'error of judgement' over Erling Haaland goal

In a stunning post-match development, the Professional Game Referees body has officially acknowledged that Haaland’s winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United should not have stood. The 60th-minute strike at Old Trafford proved to be the decisive moment in a heated derby, but officials now concede that the VAR process failed to correctly interpret the impact of an offside player.

The admission comes after intense scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, who questioned how the goal was allowed to stand despite clear interference from City midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

A spokesperson for English football’s refereeing body said following the match on Sunday that the VAR “did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review” and a subsequent investigation will take place.