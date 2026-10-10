AFP
'We are something special!' - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s character after comeback win over Leeds United
Arteta demands identity shift after Brighton blip
Arteta was a relieved man after watching his Arsenal side produce a resilient second-half performance to overcome a disciplined Leeds United. The Gunners had entered the clash under significant pressure following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break, a result that had threatened to derail their Premier League title defence. However, the North London side showed the clinical edge required of champions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the table.
"Before the game we talked about two things: the challenge ahead against a team that hadn't lost in the Premier League and the second to restore our identity. We weren't please about what we did against Brighton and today we had a chance to make it right. We wanted to prove we are something special and unique," Arteta explained to reporters in his post-match assessment. The Spaniard, who recently committed his long-term future to the club, clearly felt his players needed to make a statement regarding their mental toughness.
- AFP
Leeds threat and Justin’s breakthrough
The visitors had arrived in North London boasting an impressive five-game unbeaten run and they certainly played with the confidence of a side in form. Their tactical discipline was evident throughout, as they sat in a low block and successfully frustrated Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
The breakthrough finally arrived ten minutes into the second half when James Justin capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire Leeds ahead. The goal stunned the Emirates and left Arsenal facing the prospect of consecutive league defeats for the first time in nearly two years.
"They are very physical and committed in what we do. We didn't finish in some great areas in the first half and they kept running. It's incredible the way they attack the box. They could've punished us in one or two moments in the first half and then they did. It's a good testament to the league," Arteta noted, acknowledging the quality of the opposition. The Gunners' defence, which featured Ezri Konsa in place of the injured William Saliba, struggled to contain the movement of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the build-up to the opening goal.
Substitution masterclass sparks Gunners revival
Faced with a deficit, Arteta acted decisively by making a triple substitution in the 63rd minute that fundamentally altered the flow of the game. The introduction of Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyokeres, and most significantly, Bruno Guimaraes, injected a much-needed sense of urgency into the Arsenal ranks. The impact was almost immediate as the equaliser came from an unlikely source as Riccardo Calafiori steered home from close range to restore parity just minutes after the changes.
Speaking on the impact of his bench, Arteta said: "When you play 12:30 at home and go 1-0 down, you have to restore a lot of things and energy is one of them. The finishers came in and made a big difference. First of all, we brought a lot of leadership in those three players. We brought goal threat and people who can win duels, people who can play forward and penetrate against this high press."
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Arsenal’s Title-Winning Character
The Arsenal boss reiterated his pride, stating "We had to prove we are made of something special and unique." The win ensures that Arsenal keep pace with Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table, trailing only on goal difference. While the performance wasn't vintage Arsenal for the full ninety minutes, the character shown to recover from a goal down suggests that the reigning champions are ready to fight tooth and nail to defend their crown. They will now turn their attention to the Champions League with their domestic momentum firmly restored.
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