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Ryan Giggs attempted to hijack Elliot Anderson’s £116m Manchester City move for rivals Manchester United
A chance encounter in Portugal
Manchester United legend Giggs and former Red Devils defender Phil Bardsley made a last-ditch effort to convince England star Anderson to choose Old Trafford over a move to the blue half of Manchester.
The encounter took place earlier this summer while the trio were in Portugal, but despite the personal intervention from one of United’s greatest ever players, the midfielder eventually opted for a record-breaking switch to the Etihad Stadium.
The 23-year-old’s move from Nottingham Forest briefly made him the most expensive British player in history, though he has since added fuel to the fire by labelling Manchester City the "kings of Manchester" during his first match.
Bardsley opened up about the meeting, admitting that he and Giggs felt Anderson was a talent worth pursuing. "I was in Portugal earlier in the summer playing golf with Giggs and we saw Anderson on the golf course and had a chat with him to try and persuade him to join United," Bardsley told Casinolyze. "He was still unsure what he wanted to do but north of £100m for a defensive midfielder like him? If I’m spending that money, I want a player who will add 30-40 goals to my team a season. That’s what I’m looking for at that fee. That’s value for money."
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United’s alternative midfield strategy
While Manchester United were initially interested in beating their local rivals to a deal, the club’s hierarchy reportedly pulled out of the race once Nottingham Forest’s demands exceeded the £100m mark. The decision led Michael Carrick to look elsewhere in the market, eventually securing deals for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and Aston Villa captain Youri Tielemans.
Bardsley was full of praise for United’s new Belgian recruit, highlighting his experience and trophy-winning pedigree as key assets for Carrick’s squad. "Signing Youri Tielemans for £35m is a great bit of business. He is a proven Premier League player, he can deliver and he’s won trophies. ," he said.
"I think Manchester City and Tottenham certainly overpaid for Anderson and Sandro Tonali. I knew it was getting to a stage with Elliot where he’d be £100m plus and I just didn’t feel comfortable about going to that sort of price for him as a player. Listen, he’s outstanding. I really like him."
Anderson explains Etihad decision
Despite the interest from the red side of the city, Anderson was clear about his desire to join the reigning champions. The midfielder was a standout performer for Thomas Tuchel’s England side during their 2026 World Cup campaign and felt that City offered the best platform for his continued development.
Following the completion of his five-year deal, Anderson spoke about his motivation for the move. "As soon as I knew City wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said. "You want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity.
Reflecting on his rapid ascent, Anderson noted the scale of his ambition. "It’s happened quite quickly, but I think I always believed I could get to this point, and this is where I want to be.
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A new era under Maresca
For Manchester City, the signing of Anderson represents a significant statement of intent as they navigate life after Pep Guardiola. With Enzo Maresca now at the helm, the club is looking to maintain its domestic dominance while integrating fresh talent into the squad.
Anderson’s arrival is the first major piece of the puzzle for the Italian manager, who took over at the Etihad following his stint at Chelsea. The midfielder is already looking forward to working with his new coach, citing positive reviews from former colleagues.
City are set to face Arsenal in the Community Shield next weekend before kicking off their Premier League title defence at home against Bournemouth.
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