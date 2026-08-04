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Former Premier League referee Anthony Taylor handed major new job in Turkey just days after retiring from officiating
Taylor heads to Turkey for new challenge
English referee Taylor has embarked on a new chapter in his career, taking up the role of director of elite refereeing with the Turkish Football Federation. The appointment comes just weeks after the 47-year-old announced his retirement from officiating, concluding a distinguished 20-year career that saw him oversee 668 professional domestic matches and officiate at major tournaments including Euro 2020 and the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Trinity Chambers legal firm confirmed Taylor’s new role to the Press Association, with barrister Fraser Williamson acting on his behalf. In this significant post, Taylor is tasked with leading the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing within the Turkish Football Federation.
Discussing the appointment, Taylor expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, stating: "I am delighted to be joining the Turkish Football Federation and look forward to the opportunity ahead. Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant.
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Navigating a turbulent period for Turkish officiating
Taylor’s arrival in Istanbul comes at a critical juncture for the Turkish game, which has been rocked by significant controversy in recent months. The Turkish Football Federation has been working to restore its reputation following a high-profile betting scandal that emerged last autumn.
The organization's president, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has been vocal about his desire to overhaul the current system to ensure transparency and integrity. This reformist drive made the acquisition of an official with Taylor’s international pedigree a top priority for the federation as they look to move past the investigation that uncovered widespread issues among match officials.
Addressing the state of the game in Turkey, Haciosmanoglu previously highlighted the need for a total reset. "If we want to bring Turkish football to the place it deserves, we have to clean up whatever dirt there is," he remarked.
A legendary career comes to an end
Last month, Taylor, who was promoted to the Premier League in 2010, reflected on his decision to retire from active officiating after two decades at the top level. He confirmed his retirement from professional refereeing with immediate effect, concluding a career that spanned 831 matches across 20 years in total.
The 47-year-old official, who began his journey as a prison officer before entering the Football League in 2006, took charge of his final game on July 6, 2026, overseeing Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup last 16.
Taylor highlighted the immense strain that comes with being an elite official in the modern era when discussing his exit. "Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant. The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career." Taylor said.
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Tributes from the refereeing community
His illustrious career earned him high praise, with Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, describing Taylor as "one of the best and most successful officials that English football has ever produced".
Webb led the tributes for the Wythenshawe-born official, acknowledging the massive void Taylor's departure will leave in the English top flight. "Anthony has been a fantastic servant to the game over many years, both domestically and on the international stage," Webb noted. "He has been repeatedly trusted to officiate in the biggest games."
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