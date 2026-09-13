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Moment of madness! Phil Foden sees RED after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes in explosive Manchester derby clash
Foden sees red at Old Trafford
The Manchester derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the latest installment at Old Trafford exploded into life early on Sunday when Foden was shown a straight red card. The incident occurred in the 22nd minute of the match, the dismissal came after a tense exchange with Manchester United captain Fernandes, who appeared to get under the skin of the City academy graduate during a routine challenge for the ball.
Fernandes initially bundled Foden over near the touchline, a physical challenge that the England playmaker clearly took exception to. As Foden attempted to get back to his feet, he appeared to lose his composure and lashed out at the Portuguese midfielder. Foden was seen to kick out at Fernandes, who immediately went to ground wincing in pain.
The referee was well-positioned to witness the retaliation and showed no hesitation in reaching for his back pocket, confirming that the visitors are down to 10 men after Phil Foden is shown a red card.
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A rare dismissal in derby history
Foden's moment of madness has not only hindered Maresca's tactical plans for the afternoon but has also seen him enter the history books for the wrong reasons. The midfielder's exit marks a statistical anomaly in the modern era of this fierce local rivalry.
According to Opta, the England star has become only the second Manchester City player to be sent off against Manchester United in the Premier League. He follows in the footsteps of former Italian striker Bernardo Corradi, who was the last City player to see red in a league derby all the way back in 2006.
Tactical headache for Maresca
The dismissal forces Maresca into an early rethink as his side looks to manage a numerical disadvantage against an inspired United outfit. Foden had been expected to be the creative hub for the visitors, but his absence leaves a significant void in the final third. The City coaching staff were seen deep in discussion on the touchline immediately following the red card.
With nearly seventy minutes left to play at the time of the incident, the tactical battle has shifted entirely in favor of Michael Carrick's men. City will now likely have to adopt a more conservative shape, sacrificing some of their usual attacking fluidity to ensure they remain compact in the middle of the pitch.
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Fernandes involved in controversy
As is often the case in high-pressure matches, Fernandes found himself at the center of the game's biggest talking point. While Foden was the one punished for his retaliation, United fans will be pleased with how their captain managed to disrupt the rhythm of City's most dangerous creative outlet. The Portuguese international's role in the provocation will undoubtedly be debated by pundits.
For Foden, the repercussions could extend beyond this single match, with a standard three-game suspension for violent conduct likely to follow. This would see him miss crucial upcoming fixtures as City continue their quest for silverware.
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