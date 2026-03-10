AFP
'Don't think of the consequences' - Pep Guardiola issues 'be yourselves' warning to Man City stars ahead of Real Madrid Champions League showdown
Guardiola demands identity over results
All eyes turn to the Santiago Bernabéu as City and Madrid prepare to clash in a high-stakes first-leg encounter of their round of 16 tie. While City head into the clash with nine wins and two draws from their last 11 games, Guardiola has voiced his underlying concerns regarding the risks of such a massive stage, emphasising the psychological weight of facing the competition's most successful club in their own fortress.
During his pre-match address, Guardiola urged his players to remain authentic to their style despite the pressure.
"Try to be ourselves. Try to face the opponent and don't look much of the consequences," Guardiola told reporters. "If we are out, congratulate Madrid, but at least if you are who you are. That is always my concern in the biggest stages in March and April. Sometimes it is not possible because the opponent is clear or you cannot impose what you want but at least try it. Play better than the opponent".
He further noted the tactical nuances that often decide these elite matchups: "There are a lot of factors. Today, set-pieces are an incredible weapon, especially in the Premier League. But play better than the opponent. Sometimes you don't play much and go through but I always try to say okay".
Building on past continental scars
Guardiola’s obsession with "being ourselves" stems from a career-long feeling that his teams haven't always reached their true potential in the highest-pressure moments. Reflecting on his tenures at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as well as his time in Manchester, he admitted to a lingering sense of dissatisfaction regarding how his sides have historically handled the pressure of the Champions League knockout rounds.
"It is difficult to arrive in the first year and win it, but in that team they suffered experiences and experiences in the past that helps to grow up," the City boss explained. "Losing here in the last minutes or being out against Tottenham [in 2019], many times when we were outstanding and out is something you have to live. But now we have lots of players who didn't play that and we have to see how we react. And it's not easy because my feeling here from when I was Barcelona manager, I never felt at Bayern Munich and Man City that we were who we were supposed to be. That was always my feeling. At Anfield with Jurgen (Klopp) playing in the Champions League."
The evolution of a new City squad
While the 2023 triumph in Istanbul proved that City could "drag themselves over the line" even when not playing at their peak, this current iteration of the squad is different. With many of the treble-winners having moved on, Guardiola is now working with a younger, occasionally inconsistent group that dropped points to the likes of Nottingham Forest and Brighton this season, yet remain firmly in the hunt for four trophies.
Madrid in shaky form amid injury troubles
Despite the domestic inconsistencies, this City team has shown a remarkable ability to find a way to win, having already tasted victory at both the Bernabeu and Anfield this term.
Madrid, on the other hand, hit a bit of a stumbling block in recent weeks under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Defeats to Osasuna and Getafe in La Liga have seen them fall four points behind Barcelona in the title race. The situation has only been exacerbated by the addition of Alvaro Carreras to an injury list that already includes Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Eder Militao.
