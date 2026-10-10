Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs Le Mans: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche spark second-half surge

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their upward trajectory in Ligue 1 with a professional 3-1 victory over Le Mans, though the scoreline belies a period of genuine tension in the second half. Enrique opted for a blend of youth and experience, which initially bore fruit when Lucas Beraldo converted a penalty in the 19th minute.

The Parisians dominated the ball, enjoying 73% possession and generating an impressive 4.10 Expected Goals (xG), yet they lacked the finishing touch to kill the game off before the interval.

The match took an unexpected turn in the 54th minute when Louis Mafouta stunned the Parc des Princes with an equaliser, capitalising on one of the few lapses in the PSG backline. However, Enrique’s tactical flexibility was on full display as his substitutions immediately re-established control.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made an instant impact off the bench to restore the lead, followed shortly by Maghnes Akliouche’s decisive strike to put the result beyond doubt, despite a late penalty miss by Desire Doue.