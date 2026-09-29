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Man City issue defiant official statement after being found guilty of 115 Premier League financial breaches
City respond to historic guilty verdict
Manchester City have broken their silence following the landmark ruling that has sent shockwaves through the world of football. After a prolonged investigation into the club's financial conduct between 2009 and 2018, an independent commission has determined that the Etihad outfit systematically circumvented the division's Profit and Sustainability rules.
The verdict is arguably the most significant moment in the history of the competition, threatening to overshadow the unprecedented success the club has enjoyed under the ownership of City Football Group. In a prompt and strongly-worded rebuttal, the club stated they were disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission and maintained their complete innocence throughout the proceedings.
The scale of the breaches is staggering, with the league establishing that the club had engaged in a "disguised funding scheme" to bypass spending restrictions. According to the findings, City utilized sham commercial partnerships and filed misstated financial accounts to artificially boost their revenue figures while simultaneously hiding the true cost of their operations.
These actions allegedly allowed the club to spend far beyond their legitimate means during a period where they rose to dominance in English football. The Premier League's evidence suggested that these sham commercial deals were part of a disguised funding scheme to the scale of £830.69m, a figure that highlights the gravity of the regulatory failure identified by the commission.
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Defiance from the Etihad
Despite the damning nature of the commission's report, Manchester City have signaled their intent to fight the verdict through every possible legal channel. The club has consistently argued that they possess a body of "irrefutable evidence" that proves their financial dealings were above board and that all sponsorship income was legitimate.
The club’s official statement read: "The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums. The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe."
"The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence. The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete."
Masters hails commission findings
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has welcomed the decision, suggesting it validates the governing body's decision to take on one of its most powerful members. The investigation was notorious for its complexity and the length of time it took to reach a conclusion, with the league often facing criticism for the perceived slow pace of the legal process.
In a detailed statement, Richard Masters said: ‘The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade. It also vindicates the Premier League’s decision to pursue this case against Manchester City."
He added: "While the process to date has been both long and difficult, the League has remained determined that the facts be established independently. It is a key responsibility of the Premier League to ensure that the rules, approved by the clubs themselves, are upheld to protect the integrity of the competition. It is paramount that the League remains competitive and fair for all clubs and for the fans. We take that role extremely seriously. This disciplinary case, and this decision, are the most significant in Premier League history."
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Potential sanctions and the road ahead
While the club prepares its appeal, the shadow of potential punishment hangs heavy over Enzo Maresca's squad and the club’s long-term future. The scale of the charges means that the independent commission has the power to recommend virtually any sanction available under Premier League rules. These range from heavy financial penalties to massive points deductions, and in the most extreme scenario, the club could even face expulsion from the top flight.
For now, the focus remains on the courtroom rather than the pitch. The Premier League has maintained that its investigation was necessary to protect the integrity of the competition and ensure that all clubs operate within the agreed financial framework. However, Manchester City's vow to be "relentless" suggests that this saga is far from over. The legal proceedings could potentially drag on for months, if not years, as both sides prepare for further arguments.
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