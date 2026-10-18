'A step forward' - Michael Carrick backs Man Utd to bounce back after Leeds draw as Red Devils show fighting spirit amid difficult week

Carrick remained upbeat following his side's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, insisting the performance represented progress for a team currently navigating a stormy period. Despite the result marking a third consecutive 1-1 stalemate, the manager was quick to praise the application of his players in a hostile environment.

United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo but were pegged back by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser shortly after the interval, leaving the Old Trafford giants in 13th place in the Premier League table. The draw means United have managed just one victory in their opening seven league fixtures, their lowest win tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

The build-up to the rivalry clash was overshadowed by internal strife, most notably involving defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine World Cup winner was fined after criticising the club's hierarchy earlier in the week, adding to the pressure on Carrick following a disappointing Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.