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Fined for THIS?! Liverpool star Alisson Becker hit with £8,000 fine after furious penalty outburst despite KMI ruling spot-kick was WRONG
FA issues fine for tunnel misconduct
Alisson has picked up an £8,000 fine for misconduct following a furious outburst in the wake of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last month. The Brazilian international was unable to hide his anger as he left the pitch, leading to a confrontation with stadium equipment that did not go unnoticed by match officials or the governing body.
The FA released a detailed statement on Thursday confirming the punishment for the Reds' number one. The statement from the FA read: "Liverpool's Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 for misconduct at the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on 29 August. It was alleged that the goalkeeper acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area after the final whistle. Alisson has subsequently accepted the charge against him and received the standard penalty."
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The penalty controversy at Anfield
The roots of Alisson's fury can be traced back to a pivotal second-half moment when he was judged to have fouled former Liverpool man Neco Williams in the box. The Brazilian goalkeeper was left raging after he conceded a penalty to Oliver Glasner's side at Anfield, with Williams being hauled down in the area as Alisson rushed out to narrow the angle.
Alisson's frustration did not simmer down as the match progressed toward its conclusion. Becker, still livid with the penalty decision at full time, was seen kicking the fourth official's board as he made his way towards the tunnel, and on Thursday was hit with the four-figure fine for the outburst.
KMI Panel admits refereeing error
In a twist that adds context to Alisson's anger, the Premier League's Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel later reviewed the footage and concluded that the original decision to award the penalty was actually incorrect.
The sanction follows a ruling from the Premier League's Key Match Incidents Panel which found that the penalty should not have been awarded in the first instance. This admission by the independent panel confirms that the goalkeeper's intuition on the pitch was correct, even if his subsequent reaction was deemed unacceptable by the Football Association's disciplinary standards.
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Penalty was wrong but VAR was right
The KMI Panel provided a detailed breakdown of why the on-field official got the call wrong. "The contact from Alisson was inevitable as a consequence of his momentum in attempting to save the ball," the KMI Panel said. "The contact made was not reckless and below the threshold for a penalty."
However, the non intervention by the VAR was unanimously supported on the basis that it was not a clear and obvious error." The KMI panel voted 3:2 that Barrott should not have given the penalty, and supported the VAR outcome 5:0, highlighting the razor-thin margins that currently define top-flight officiating.
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