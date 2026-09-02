'What about Lamine?' – Monaco CEO reveals Chelsea’s late Camara push as Folarin Balogun’s Everton move dramatically collapses

In a candid press conference following the closure of the transfer window, Monaco CEO detailed the persistent efforts made by Chelsea to land 22-year-old midfielder Camara.

Scuro explained that while Monaco’s priority was to retain the player for his third season, the Blues were relentless in their inquiries, particularly after offloading their own midfield stars. Scuro noted that Chelsea was always testing and trying, repeatedly asking, "What about Lamine? What about Lamine?" despite Monaco’s firm stance that the Senegalese international was not for sale.

The situation escalated around 4:00 p.m. on deadline day when Chelsea reached out again, citing the sale of Enzo Fernandez as a reason to reopen talks. Scuro maintained that the answer remained no, but as the evening progressed and complications arose elsewhere, the door briefly opened. "Chelsea came and called us. Oh, maybe I can be here for the solution. And at that moment, we had to open the door for the discussion," Scuro admitted.