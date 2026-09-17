'Here I am, and very happy!' - Kylian Mbappe reveals Florentino Perez stayed in contact for 10 years before finally bringing him to Real Madrid

Mbappe has finally pulled back the curtain on the long-running saga that led him to the Santiago Bernabeu, revealing that Real Madrid president Perez maintained a relationship with him for an entire decade before the deal was struck. The French forward, speaking in a candid interview wit AS, highlighted the personal role Perez played in navigating the complexities of his career path.

"He's the one who brought me here. We've stayed in touch for ten years before I arrived," Mbappe explained. "He always showed affection and understanding in the context of every decision made, both positive and negative for Real Madrid. He always told me that one day I would play for Real Madrid, and here I am, and very happy."

The French forward's appreciation for the Madrid chief was further echoed in social media circles, where he was quoted saying, "I was in contact with Perez since 10 years before joining Real Madrid."



