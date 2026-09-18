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Fresh twist in Julian Alvarez transfer saga! Atletico star 'set to change agent' with Arsenal and Barcelona still keen
Agent switch on the cards for Alvarez
The fallout from a turbulent summer transfer window appears to have claimed its first casualty in Alvarez's inner circle. Reports from Onda Cero suggest that the Atletico Madrid forward is ready to terminate his long-standing partnership with Fernando Hidalgo, the representative who has overseen his rise from River Plate to European stardom.
In a move that highlights his desire for a fresh start, Alvarez is said to be evaluating a proposal to join "The Elegant Game," a rising sports management agency headed by former Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore. The agency already boasts a significant stable of Argentine talent, most notably Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
- AFP
Arsenal and Barcelona remain in the hunt
Despite the summer window slamming shut, the interest in Alvarez from the Premier League and La Liga has not dissipated. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be a long-term admirer of the versatile forward, seeing him as the ideal profile to bolster the Gunners' attacking line.
Barcelona also remain firmly in the conversation, despite the Catalan giants completing a late deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal at the end of August. For Alvarez, a move to the Camp Nou has often been described as his "dream move," and the player's camp is aware that Hansi Flick is always looking for elite reinforcements.
A strained relationship at the Metropolitano
The atmosphere surrounding Alvarez at Atletico Madrid has become increasingly heavy following the public nature of his transfer saga. During the closing weeks of the August window, the relationship between the player and the Colchoneros faithful reached a breaking point. The striker was subjected to boos from the stands and was even blocked from approaching supporters during post-match acknowledgments.
This friction was further highlighted by the player's demeanour during official club duties. Supporters were quick to point out on social media that Alvarez looked visibly unhappy in his promotional photography for the new season, with some fans jokingly referring to the images as "hostage photos."
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Looking ahead to the January window
With the agent change looming, all eyes are now on how Alvarez handles the lead-up to the winter market. The striker is currently working through an intensive recovery programme involving gym sessions and work with physiotherapists to ensure he is fit for the crucial fixtures ahead. His determination to return to the starting XI is clear, but the underlying narrative of a potential departure will continue to dominate the headlines in both Spain and England as the new year approaches.
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