Getty Images
Another brutal injury blow for Alphonso Davies! Bayern Munich star walks off in tears in first game back in Champions League demolition of Atalanta
Davies nightmare mars historic night
The injury occurred just minutes after Davies had provided a sublime assist for Michael Olise’s second goal of the night. Despite the clear tactical dominance shown by the German giants, the medical status of their star left-back became the primary talking point. At the time of his withdrawal, the scoreline was already a staggering 6-0, yet the mood in the Bayern technical area shifted visibly as Davies pulled his jersey over his head in tears before being replaced by Tom Bischof. Having come on at half-time, he had been on the field for only 26 minutes.
The club will now wait anxiously for scan results to determine the severity of the setback.
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern dominate from the first whistle
On the pitch, the contest was over before it ever truly began as Kompany's men delivered a clinic in efficiency.
Josip Stanisic opened the scoring in the 12th minute, ghosting into the box to finish after a clever short-corner routine involving Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise. The visitors refused to let up, as Olise then doubled the lead with a trademark curling effort from the edge of the box.
Just three minutes later, Gnabry made it three by latching onto an Olise pass and firing past Marco Carnesecchi, leaving the home fans in Bergamo stunned into silence by the sheer speed of the Bayern transitions.
Olise and Jackson shine in goal-fest
The second half saw no let-up from the Bundesliga leaders. Nicolas Jackson added a fourth early in the period, calmly slotting home after being played through by Luis Diaz.
Olise then secured his brace with another sensational left-footed strike following a surging run from the unfortunate Davies. Jamal Musiala, introduced at the break, completed the rout in the 67th minute by tapping home a low cross from Jackson.
The sixth goal further highlighted the chasm in quality between the two sides, as the Italian outfit struggled to cope with the relentless movement of Bayern's attacking quartet.
In the final moments of the encounter, Atalanta managed to find a late consolation. Mario Pašalic stepped up in stoppage time to score a lone goal for the visitors, though it did little to dampen the dominant display from the home side.
- AFP
Disciplinary games ahead of second leg
With the tie seemingly beyond doubt, a curious tactical subplot developed in the closing stages. Recognising that the second leg in Munich had become a formality, both Olise and Joshua Kimmich appeared to deliberately pick up yellow cards for time-wasting to trigger one-match suspensions.
By sitting out the return leg at the Allianz Arena, both players will ensure their disciplinary records are cleared ahead of the quarter-finals. Olise was cautioned after taking an unusually long time to take a corner, while Kimmich followed suit with a similar display of gamesmanship in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Advertisement