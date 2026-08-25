AFP
'Who better than Fabien Barthez?' - France legend backs Zidane's choice despite FFF criticism over goalkeeper coach's lack of qualifications
A legendary reunion under fire
Zinedine Zidane’s arrival as the successor to Didier Deschamps was supposed to usher in a new era of harmony for Les Bleus, but his choice of backroom staff has already invited scrutiny. The FFF recently confirmed that Barthez returns as goalkeeping coach, reuniting the 1998 World Cup-winning duo on the touchline.
However, the fact that the former Manchester United man does not yet possess the formal coaching diplomas required for the role has led to a public disagreement among French football’s most prominent pundits.
Larque, a respected voice in French media, has been vocal about the precedent this sets for the national game. While he does not doubt the individual talent involved, he believes the federation is failing to uphold the standards it demands of others.
"There is no one better than Barthez," Larqué declared on RMC’s 'Rothen s’enflamme' on Tuesday evening. "Do you really need coaching badges to lead the French national team? That’s a myth! There is no regulation requiring them. It’s a complete paradox because we are talking about the very highest level of the game. Of course, the rules exist for domestic leagues, but not here."
- AFP
FFF accused of failing to set an example
The core of the criticism directed at the FFF president, Philippe Diallo, is the perceived lack of consistency. By appointing a coach who is still in the process of earning his credentials, some feel the governing body is undermining the importance of the national coaching curriculum.
Former France international has hit out at the FFF hierarchy, claiming a simple fix could have avoided the brewing storm. "The FFF is allowing a lack of standards at the very top level of our football," Larque fumed. "Can they not think for a second? Could they not have simply placed a qualified assistant alongside Barthez to silence the critics? If you hire an assistant with the necessary badges, there is no issue. I know Fabien, and I believe he has a lot to offer, but this is a poor look."
Rothen slams the 'easy' criticism
Not everyone agrees with the focus on paperwork, however. Former PSG and France winger Jerome Rothen has launched a staunch defense of Barthez, arguing that his status as a footballing icon should outweigh any bureaucratic requirements.
"Critique is easy," the former international midfielder fumed. "When Zidane arrives, he chooses his staff. Let people do their jobs! Everyone dreamed of seeing Zizou take the France job. How can anyone have the nerve to say Barthez doesn't have the badges or doesn't belong there? We’re talking about Barthez, for f***'s sake! "He revolutionised goalkeeping-how does he not have enough credit? There isn't even a debate to be had. If there is one man who deserves respect, it's him."
- AFP
Practical experience vs formal education
The debate highlights a long-standing tension in football between the value of high-level playing experience and formal coaching education. Barthez, a Champions League winner with Marseille in 1993 and a world champion in 1998, is currently working toward his diplomas to silence the remaining doubters. Yet, for those who played alongside him, the idea that a coaching manual could offer more insight than Barthez’s own career is considered laughable in the context of elite international preparation.
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