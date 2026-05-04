'He's not exactly young anymore' - Edin Dzeko yet to make decision on future as Schalke boss addresses veteran striker's future following Bundesliga promotion

Following their celebrated promotion back to the German top flight with three games to spare, Schalke are already shifting their focus toward squad planning for the upcoming campaign.

At the heart of these discussions is the future of Dzeko, the 40-year-old forward whose impact since arriving in the winter has been nothing short of transformative for the Royal Blues.

The Bosnian international has quickly become a fan favourite at the Veltins-Arena, proving that age is just a number. In nine appearances for the Gelsenkirchen outfit, the former Manchester City and Inter star has registered nine goal involvements, finding the net six times and providing three assists, underlining his continued importance on the pitch.