'They are not valuing him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother questions treatment of Portugal legend after Jorge Jesus row

The footballing world was left reeling when the legendary forward decided to abandon the Selecao camp on September 30, just ahead of a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark. The veteran attacker, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals for his country, felt compelled to leave after accusing Jorge Jesus of failing to honour specific agreements regarding his playing time during a recent match against Norway.

Speaking to the Portuguese outlet TV 7 Dias, his mother, Aveiro, admitted the entire ordeal has been incredibly difficult for the family to process. "I am sad, it's normal. It was a shock. My son could have left through the front door, but instead he went out through the back door,” Aveiro said. Despite her obvious pain, she attempted to look toward the future, adding: "But it's alright, God will take care of it. I cried a little. It’s also good to let go. We must now move forward."